Weekend warrior workout can boost health, lower death risk: Study

Fitting movement into your week pays off for your health

Researchers looked at over 51,000 people and grouped them by how much and how often they exercised.

Those who did at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity in just one or two sessions each week saw a 21% drop in overall death risk and a 33% drop in heart-related deaths compared to people who didn't exercise at all.

Regularly active folks (spreading activity over three or more days) also saw benefits, but the takeaway is: fitting movement into your week—even if it's not every day—really pays off for your health.