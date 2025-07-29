Unitree's $5,900 R1 humanoid robot can run and do cartwheels

Unitree just dropped the R1 humanoid robot for $5,900—a price that's turning heads in the robotics world. Standing 1.22m tall and weighing 25kg, the R1 can run, cartwheel, and even get back up if it falls. It connects via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and uses built-in cameras and mics for AI-powered voice and image interaction.

R1 runs for about an hour per charge The R1 runs for about an hour per charge—enough for demos or classroom fun—but its basic hands mean it can't really grab or use stuff yet.

That makes it great for research, education, or testing out automation ideas.

If you want more advanced robotic hands and better computing power, there's a pricier "EDU" version.

The R1 is super customizable Thanks to its modular build and open architecture, the R1 is super customizable—perfect if you like experimenting or building your own features.

Its onboard AI handles speech and visual recognition too.