Google rolls out Android 14's July update: Key features
Google just dropped its July 2025 update for Android phones, tablets, and Wear OS.
The focus? Making things smoother for everyone—think better security, fresh Material design themes, upgraded Play services, and easier ways to manage your device.
What's new in the latest update?
Developers get new AI features on Wear OS for smarter apps.
Users will notice Find Hub's new look with Material design themes that make managing devices simpler.
The Play Store now recommends apps based on topics you follow and lets you use Tiles in Wear OS for quicker access to your favorite features.
Plus, improved security checks mean your data is even safer.