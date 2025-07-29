Harmonic's 'Aristotle' chatbot offers reliable answers in math
Harmonic, co-founded by Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, just dropped Aristotle—a new AI chatbot for iOS and Android that promises "hallucination-free" answers in math using formal proof methods.
This launch comes right after Harmonic's $100 million funding round, which now values the company at $875 million.
No more guesswork in math
Instead of guessing or making things up like some chatbots, Aristotle uses the Lean programming language to double-check every answer with formal proofs.
CEO Tudor Achim says this means you get reliable results in math, physics, and computer science—no weird mistakes.
There's also an API and web app on the way for more ways to use it.
Gold medal on the International Math Olympiad
Aristotle scored gold-medal-level results on the 2025 International Math Olympiad using strict machine-readable tests.
While other big-name AIs like Google and OpenAI relied on informal language, Aristotle sticks to standards used in aerospace and medicine—so you can actually trust its answers when it matters most.