Google introduces video camera input in Search Live
Google just dropped a camera sharing feature for AI Mode in Search Live, letting you interact with Google using both voice and video.
Announced at I/O 2025 and tested last month, it's now rolling out to select Android users—think of it as a smarter, more interactive way to search, kind of like what Gemini does.
How to use the new feature
You can launch the feature by tapping a button in the fullscreen Search Live interface, instantly turning your screen into a viewfinder. It works during AI conversations or by choosing "Video" in the Google app.
Plus, Google Lens now has an upgraded fullscreen mode with quick access to Search, Translate, and Live tools—making searching with your camera faster and more seamless than ever.