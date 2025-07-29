NASA, Roscosmos chiefs to discuss ISS, astronaut swaps on July 31

What's on the agenda?

These talks aren't just about science—they're about teamwork when it counts.

The two agencies will discuss how to keep the ISS orbiting longer, continue swapping astronauts on missions, and plan a safe retirement for the station someday.

Bakanov will also tour NASA and Boeing facilities, plus meet astronauts—including Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov—right before Crew-11 launches.

It's a reminder that even when countries clash down here, they can still work side-by-side up there.