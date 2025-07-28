US depleted quarter of high-end missile interceptors during Israel-Iran war

The United States deployed around a quarter of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile interceptors during the recent Israel-Iran conflict, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the operation. The 12-day war, which took place in June, saw US forces firing over 100 THAADs to counter Iran 's ballistic missile attacks. This rapid depletion of resources has raised concerns about the US's global security posture and its ability to quickly replenish supplies.

Costly defense What is the THAAD missile defense system? The THAAD system is a mobile defense mechanism that can intercept and destroy short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase. Each battery consists of six launchers and 48 interceptors, operated by 95 American soldiers. Lockheed Martin manufactures the interceptors at a cost of approximately $12.7 million each.

Inventory expansion US plans to buy 37 THAAD interceptors next year The US Department of Defense's 2026 budget estimates include plans to buy 37 THAAD interceptors next year. This move is partly funded by President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill." A defense official said the budget prioritizes funding in the defense industrial base, which provides and sustains military technology, equipment, and supplies. Despite these efforts, experts warn that supplies need to be ramped up significantly to deal with the shortfall.

Defense analysis Dozens of missiles struck Israel During the Israel-Iran conflict, Israeli and US air defenses intercepted around 86% of over 500 long-range ballistic missiles fired by Iran. However, dozens still struck Israel, causing extensive damage in major cities like Tel Aviv. The Jewish Institute for National Security of America estimated that THAADs accounted for nearly half of all interceptions during this period.

Stockpile worries Concerns raised even before Israel-Iran conflict Concerns over the US's THAAD interceptor stockpile were raised even before the Israel-Iran conflict. Former defense officials have expressed surprise at low levels of readiness and called for more interceptors to be produced faster. Mara Karlin, former US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities under Biden, highlighted a shortage of systems and production capacity in major theaters worldwide.