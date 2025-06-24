Israel agrees to ceasefire with Iran after achieving war goals  

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday morning that Israel has agreed to a cease-fire with Iran after achieving all of its objectives under "Operation Rising Lion." " Israel has removed from itself a double existential threat," he told the Cabinet on Monday night. He said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had "achieved full air superiority over Tehran, dealt a severe blow to the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of key Iranian government targets."

Trump Trump brokered the ceasefire Netanyahu made the announcement after US President Donald Trump announced Monday night that Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire. Then, in the morning, Trump posted on social media that the ceasefire was now in effect, adding, "PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!" He brokered the ceasefire through talks with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, while his team, including Vice President JD Vance, and Qatar were involved in talks with Tehran, a senior White House official told Reuters.

Agreement details Israel issues evacuation warning for parts of Tehran Shortly thereafter, Iran also declared a ceasefire with Israel. But hours before that, it launched several missiles at Israel, killing at least seven people in Beersheba. It had also fired missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar—the largest U.S. military base in the region—the night before. However, a US official said that the US intercepted the missiles with the help of Qatar, and Trump, who described the reaction as "very weak," took a de-escalating tone on social media.

Defense response Iran had notified the US before launching missiles Trump confirmed that Iran had notified the US before launching missiles at the Al-Udeid base. He said there were no American casualties and minimal damage from the attack. "Most importantly...they've gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE," he wrote on Truth Social. As Trump described it, the truce would begin with Iran, followed by Israel 12 hours later. The phased-in ceasefire was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning and culminate within 24 hours.