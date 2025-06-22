US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites: Details of key facilities

The United States has launched airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—marking a significant escalation in the conflict involving Israel and Iran. US President Donald Trump announced the successful completion of these attacks, stating that "all planes are now outside of Iran airspace." He congratulated American forces and emphasized this was a major military achievement.

Fordow facility Fordow facility - The most secretive nuclear site The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, located about 100km southwest of Tehran, is Iran's most secretive and heavily protected nuclear site. It was designed to withstand airstrikes and foreign interference. The facility was originally part of a missile base controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), but its existence was exposed by Western intelligence agencies in 2009.

Natanz facility Natanz facility - Iran's crown jewel of uranium enrichment Located 220km southeast of Tehran, the Natanz facility is known as "Iran's crown jewel of uranium enrichment." It has been a focal point of international concern and operates a significant number of centrifuges. Israel had recently targeted this site, causing damage, but the extent of contamination remains unclear. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not confirmed specific details regarding contamination at the site.

Isfahan facility Isfahan site - Iran's largest nuclear research center The Isfahan site, established with Chinese support in 1984, is home to Iran's largest nuclear research center within the University of Isfahan. It employs a significant number of nuclear scientists and houses research reactors and laboratories. The facility plays a central role in Iran's atomic program, with a uranium conversion facility and a nuclear fuel fabrication plant.