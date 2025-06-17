Iran-Israel conflict: India sets up 24x7 control room in Delhi
What's the story
In response to the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel, India has set up a 24x7 control room in New Delhi. The move aims to provide assistance to Indian nationals caught in the turmoil.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely monitoring developments and ensuring the safety of students and citizens in the affected regions, the Indian Embassy in Tehran said.
Helpline information
Contact numbers for the control room
In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced the establishment of the control room.
The contact numbers for the control room include: 1800118797 (Toll-free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905, and +91-9968291988 (WhatsApp).
The email ID is situationroom@mea.gov.in.
Emergency helpline
Indian Embassy in Tehran has also set up a helpline
The Indian Embassy in Tehran has also set up a 24/7 emergency helpline. The numbers for calls are +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109.
For WhatsApp, the numbers are +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, and +91 8086871709.
Other helplines include Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036 and Zahedan: +98 9396356649. The email ID is cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.
Twitter Post
Jaiswal's post announcing establishment of control room
Safety measures
'Embassy is in touch with Indian students in Iran'
On Monday, the MEA said the Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation. The embassy is also in touch with Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety.
"In some cases, students are being relocated with the embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran," it added. "Other feasible options are also under examination." Further updates will follow.
Separately, the embassy is in touch with community leaders regarding welfare and safety.
Conflict background
Israel-Iran conflict
The conflict began with Israel's preemptive strikes on June 13 under "Operation Rising Lion."
Israel's strikes reportedly killed senior military officials and nuclear scientists and destroyed vital infrastructure, including a nuclear enrichment facility located about 29 km from Qom.
In retaliation, Iran launched "Operation True Promise 3," launching hundreds of drones and missiles.
Travel disruptions
Several Middle Eastern countries have closed their airspace
The escalating conflict has prompted several Middle Eastern countries to close their airspace.
Many airports have halted or drastically reduced their operations, leaving thousands of travelers stranded.
Several airlines have also announced flight suspensions. Aeroflot has suspended flights between Moscow and Tehran and changed other Middle Eastern routes. Qatar Airways announced that it had temporarily canceled flights to and from Iran, Iraq, and Syria.
Aegean Airlines has also suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 12.