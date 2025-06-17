Trump to leave G7 Summit early amid Israel-Iran tensions
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump is leaving the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada a day early due to rising tensions in the Middle East, the White House said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I have to be back early—for obvious reasons," referring to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.
The G7 leaders are meeting in the Canadian Rockies until Tuesday. The group includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.
Iran
'Iran should have signed the deal...': Trump's Truth Social post
Trump also took to Truth Social on Monday to say, "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life."
"Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"
Developments
Trump to not sign G7 leaders' draft statement
Separately, a US official said on Monday that Trump will not be signing a draft statement from G7 leaders calling for de-escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict.
Despite this, French President Emmanuel Macron noted that Trump's departure could be seen positively in the broader context of efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Middle East.
Ceasefire
Macron confirms Trump offered to mediate between Israel and Iran
Macron further confirmed that Trump had made an offer for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
"There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions," he told reporters at the G7.
The G7 has struggled to find unity over conflicts in Ukraine and between Israel and Iran, with Trump expressing support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Deal
US not carrying out attacks on Iran currently
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News on Monday that Trump is still looking for a nuclear deal with Iran despite rising tensions between US ally Israel and the latter.
A White House official also clarified that the US isn't conducting attacks on Iran at this time.
When asked on a Fox News show if Trump remains focused on a nuclear deal, Hegseth responded, "Of course."
Earlier
Trade is 'primary focus' of summit
Upon arriving for a meeting with the host, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump stated that trade would be the "primary focus" of the summit, which commenced on Sunday.
Numerous countries are in talks with the Trump administration to finalize a trade deal before the US implements significant "reciprocal" tariffs, which were threatened for July.
Merz's statement
Countries to discuss trade with Trump directly
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated he would collaborate with his counterparts from France and Italy to address the US trade threat directly with Trump.
"[French President] Emmanuel Macron, [Italian Prime Minister] Giorgia Meloni and I are firmly resolved to try, over the next two days, to talk again with the US government to see if we can find a solution," Merz told reporters.
PM Modi
PM Modi arrives in Alberta
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Calgary airport as he prepares to join other world leaders for the G7 summit in nearby Kananaskis, Alberta.
Carney has drawn criticism for inviting Modi to the gathering, and protests have erupted in both Calgary and Ottawa.
Canadian security officials have connected Modi's government to the murder of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which occurred two years ago.