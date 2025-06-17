What's the story

United States President Donald Trump is leaving the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada a day early due to rising tensions in the Middle East, the White House said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I have to be back early—for obvious reasons," referring to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

The G7 leaders are meeting in the Canadian Rockies until Tuesday. The group includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.