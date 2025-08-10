Air India pilots will now retire at 65
What's the story
Air India has announced a major policy change, raising the retirement age for its pilots from 58 to 65 years. The move is in line with the retirement age of former Vistara pilots after their merger. The airline has also increased the retirement age for other employees from 58 to 60 years. The decision affects some 24,000 employees and aims at uniformity across the workforce and resolving discontent among pilots.
Workforce
Uncertainty remains over retirement age for cabin crew
Air India employs some 24,000 people, including around 3,600 pilots and 9,500 cabin crew members. However, it is still unclear if the retirement age for cabin crew has also been increased to 65 years like that of pilots. The announcement regarding the revised retirement ages was made during a recent townhall meeting led by Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India.
Policy impact
Addressing pilot concerns
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permits commercial pilots to fly till the age of 65. A source told TOI that there had been some dissatisfaction among pilots from both Air India and Vistara teams over different retirement ages. The recent policy change has addressed this concern, bringing uniformity across the combined workforce.