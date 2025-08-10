Air India pilots will now retire at 65

Air India employs some 24,000 people, including around 3,600 pilots

Aug 10, 2025

Air India has announced a major policy change, raising the retirement age for its pilots from 58 to 65 years. The move is in line with the retirement age of former Vistara pilots after their merger. The airline has also increased the retirement age for other employees from 58 to 60 years. The decision affects some 24,000 employees and aims at uniformity across the workforce and resolving discontent among pilots.