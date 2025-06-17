110 Indian students evacuated from Iran; will reach Delhi tomorrow
What's the story
India has started the evacuation of its nationals from Iran amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that some Indians have been allowed to exit Iran through the Armenian border.
Reportedly, around 600 Indian students were moved to Qom from Tehran, while 110 students from Urmia reached the Armenian border on Monday evening.
These 110 students will fly to Delhi on Wednesday.
Evacuation details
'Advised to move out of the city'
The MEA said in a statement, "Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy."
"Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation. The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance."
Border access
Iran opens all land borders for safe evacuation
Iran on Monday opened all its land borders for the safe evacuation of Indian students.
The country asked India to provide names, passport numbers, and vehicle specifications of those crossing the borders to its General Protocol Department.
It also requested information on travel time and desired border exit points to facilitate the safe passage of diplomats and citizens.
MEA initiative
India set up a 24x7 control room
In light of the tension, the MEA has also set up a 24x7 control room and released a list of helpline numbers and email IDs for Indians in Iran.
The emergency helpline includes call-only numbers (+98 9128109115, +98 9128109109), WhatsApp contacts (+98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709), Bandar Abbas (+98 9177699036), Zahedan (+98 9396356649), and email (cons.tehran@mea.gov.in).
Conflict update
Israel launched airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites
The tensions began when Israel launched massive airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites under "Operation Rising Lion" on June 13.
In retaliation, Iran launched "Operation True Promise 3," targeting Israeli cities, fighter jet fuel production facilities, and energy supply centers.
As many as five Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists were killed in the strike.
The back-and-forth offensive has continued for four days now.