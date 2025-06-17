Trump administration could impose travel ban on 36 more countries
What's the story
The administration of United States President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a major expansion of its travel ban, which could see citizens from 36 additional countries being banned from entering the United States.
This follows a recent ban on 12 countries, which the Trump administration justified by citing national security threats and terrorism risks.
The proposed expansion is part of an ongoing immigration crackdown under Trump's second term in office.
Countries listed
Cable identifies 36 nations as 'countries of concern'
An internal State Department cable, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has identified 36 nations as "countries of concern," reported The Washington Post.
These countries could face full or partial entry suspensions if they fail to address US concerns within 60 days.
The memo says some of the nations are designated as state sponsors of terror, while some lack a credible "government authority to produce reliable identity documents," keep unreliable criminal records, or are plagued by "widespread government fraud."
Concerns raised
Concerns cited in the cable
The 36 nations have been identified as having "vetting and screening information [that] is so deficient as to warrant a partial or full suspension" of their citizens' entry to the US.
Other concerns include assertions that the countries have a high rate of residents overstaying their visas or citizens who have been "involved in antisemitic or anti-American activity."
Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told NPR that limiting entry "will help secure the American homeland and make communities safer."
Immigration policy
What the memo states
The memo also states that foreign governments must be "fully cooperative" in removing foreign nationals if it is "vital to US national security."
And any specific problems the US may have with a certain country might be "mitigated" if that country is ready to receive US deportees who cannot be sent back to their country.
"This is a necessary step to garner cooperation from foreign governments to accept deportation flights of their citizens....and help restore integrity to...immigration system," McLaughlin said.
36 countries
The 36 countries
The countries listed in the memo are: Angola; Antigua and Barbuda; Benin; Bhutan; Burkina Faso; Cabo Verde; Cambodia; Cameroon; Côte D'Ivoire; Democratic Republic of Congo; Djibouti; Dominica; Ethiopia; Egypt; Gabon; The Gambia; Ghana; Kyrgyzstan; Liberia; Malawi; Mauritania; Niger; Nigeria; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Saint Lucia; Sao Tome and Principe; Senegal; South Sudan; Syria; Tanzania; Tonga; Tuvalu; Uganda; Vanuatu; Zambia; and Zimbabwe.
Previous ban
Trump signs travel ban for citizens of 12 countries
Earlier this month, Trump signed a proclamation banning the entry of citizens from 12 countries.
The countries were Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
Seven other countries—Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela—have also been partially banned.
During his first term in office, Trump had banned travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.