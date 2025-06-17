Israel kills Iran's top commander who took charge days ago
What's the story
Israel on Tuesday claimed that its airstrike in Tehran killed Major General Ali Shadmani, Iran's wartime chief of staff and the country's highest operational military commander.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Shadmani was in charge of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters—Iran's wartime command—and had only been in the role for four days before his death.
Iran has not confirmed or denied these claims so far.
Role
Shadmani was overseeing the IRGC and regular armed forces
He was overseeing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular armed forces.
The IDF described him as Iran's "war chief of staff" and the closest top military figure to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after his predecessor, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, died last Friday.
Appointment
Khamenei's announcement of Shadmani's appointment
Khamenei announced Shadmani's appointment as the new head of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central HQ in a post on X.
He wrote, "In view of Lt. Gen. Gholamali Rashid's martyrdom at the hands of the vile Zionist regime, and in light of Major General Ali Shadmani's meritorious services & valuable experience, I confer the rank of Major Gen. & appoint him Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya (pbuh) Central HQ."
International response
Joint statement at G7 summit on Israel-Iran conflict
The development came hours after world leaders at the G7 Summit in Canada issued a joint statement on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.
The statement said, "We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel."
Ongoing conflict
Iran reportedly shot down Israeli missiles
Iranian media reported explosions in Tehran early Tuesday, with smoke billowing from the eastern parts of the city.
Heavy anti-aircraft fire lit up the sky as Iran's air defenses engaged what were believed to be incoming Israeli missiles.
Air defense systems were also activated in Natanz, a key site housing Iran's nuclear facilities, Asriran news outlet reported.
The two countries have been locked in a deadly conflict for five days now.