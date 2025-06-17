What's the story

Israel on Tuesday claimed that its airstrike in Tehran killed Major General Ali Shadmani, Iran's wartime chief of staff and the country's highest operational military commander.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Shadmani was in charge of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters—Iran's wartime command—and had only been in the role for four days before his death.

Iran has not confirmed or denied these claims so far.