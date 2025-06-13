Israel strikes Iran's nuclear sites; explosions heard across Tehran
What's the story
Israel on Friday launched airstrikes on Iran's capital, Tehran, targeting nuclear and military sites.
The strikes were a "preemptive, precise, combined offensive" that included "dozens of targets," an Israeli military official said.
Loud explosions were reportedly heard northeast of the Iranian capital, and all flights at Tehran's main airport, Imam Khomeini International, have been suspended.
In Israel, sirens were sounded across the country in the hours before dawn, with Defense Minister Israel Katz declaring a "special state of emergency."
Attack details
Israel confirms it targeted Iranian nuclear sites
Katz also warned of an imminent missile and drone retaliation from Iran.
"In the wake of the state of Israel's preventive attack against Iran, missile and drone attacks against Israel and its civilian population are expected immediately," Katz said in a statement.
The attack was carried out without backing from the US, which had earlier swiftly distanced itself from the operation.
US reaction
US evacuates staff from Baghdad
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took "unilateral action against Iran," adding that the country advised the US that it believed the strikes were necessary for self-defense.
Anticipating potential fallout, the US had already withdrawn some diplomatic staff from Baghdad and offered voluntary evacuation to military families across the Middle East.
Rubio also warned Iran not to target US interests or personnel.
Iranian reaction
Iran state media report details of Israeli strikes
Iran's state media reported that the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran were hit by Israeli strikes.
The chief commander of the IRGC, Hossein Salami, along with senior IRGC commander Gholamali Rashid and nuclear scientists Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, were also attacked.
The Israeli military believes that Iran's Army Chief Mohammad Bagheri and other senior military officials have been eliminated in the strike.
Civilian impact
'Chances are increasing...': Israeli official on casualties
Reports from Iran's state media indicate that the Israeli attacks have struck residential areas in Tehran and other cities, resulting in fatalities, including children.
An Israeli official told reporters that Iran's top military brass and senior nuclear scientists were targeted in the strikes, adding that "chances are increasing" they have been "eliminated."
In anticipation of retaliatory strikes from Iran, some Israeli officials are being moved to secret locations.
Operation launched
Netanyahu announces 'Operation Rising Lion'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the strikes were part of "Operation Rising Lion," adding the operation will continue for as many days as it takes.
He said, "Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival."
He claimed that Tehran had a program to develop nuclear weapons and claimed it "could produce a nuclear weapon" if not stopped.