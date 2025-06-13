What's the story

Israel on Friday launched airstrikes on Iran's capital, Tehran, targeting nuclear and military sites.

The strikes were a "preemptive, precise, combined offensive" that included "dozens of targets," an Israeli military official said.

Loud explosions were reportedly heard northeast of the Iranian capital, and all flights at Tehran's main airport, Imam Khomeini International, have been suspended.

In Israel, sirens were sounded across the country in the hours before dawn, with Defense Minister Israel Katz declaring a "special state of emergency."