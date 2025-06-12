What's the story

Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles has expressed confidence that the AUKUS submarine deal with the United Kingdom and the United States will go ahead, despite reports that the Pentagon is reviewing the 2021 deal.

The US has said that it was reviewing the deal to see if it's in line with President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

Marles emphasized that such reassessments are normal for new administrations, adding that he is "very confident this is going to happen."