What's the story

China has tightened its grip on the global supply of samarium, a rare earth mineral.

The country now controls 100% of the world's supply of this strategic resource, which is largely used by military industries.

Samarium is essential for the production of fighter planes, missiles, smart bombs, and other advanced platforms.

One F-35 fighter jet of the US requires up to 23kg of samarium magnets for its construction.