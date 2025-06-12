How China's full control over samarium supply threatens Western militaries
What's the story
China has tightened its grip on the global supply of samarium, a rare earth mineral.
The country now controls 100% of the world's supply of this strategic resource, which is largely used by military industries.
Samarium is essential for the production of fighter planes, missiles, smart bombs, and other advanced platforms.
One F-35 fighter jet of the US requires up to 23kg of samarium magnets for its construction.
Export restrictions
China's export ban on samarium
In April, China imposed an export ban on samarium and six other rare earths amid the ongoing trade war with the US.
While six of these elements are mostly used for civilian purposes, samarium is almost exclusively used for military applications.
The halt in supply could choke Western militaries by blocking deliveries of new platforms and affecting repair, maintenance, and upgrading of existing ones.
Strategic leverage
China's control over rare earths as bargaining chip
China's strategic control over rare earths has become a major bargaining chip in the ongoing trade talks with the US.
The two sides have reached a truce, but China can tighten controls again at any time.
Export licenses for US manufacturers will be limited to six months under the deal, giving Beijing strategic flexibility if trade tensions escalate again.
Global repercussions
China's rare earth export controls have rattled industries worldwide
China's rare earth export controls have rattled industries worldwide, prompting automakers, defense contractors, and electronics manufacturers to seek alternatives.
The temporary halt in exports even disrupted production at Tesla and Ford.
Global manufacturers faced delayed shipments and additional regulatory hurdles as Chinese exporters demanded detailed end-use disclosures from foreign buyers and third-party certification for some magnets.
Defense challenges
US defense companies trying to reduce dependence on China-sourced magnets
US defense companies are trying to reduce their dependence on China-sourced magnets, but there are few alternatives for military-grade products that are completely free of Chinese materials.
The global auto, electronics, and defense sectors will remain vulnerable to China's strategic decisions in the foreseeable future.
Despite efforts to diversify supply chains, these measures only provide a partial buffer against potential disruptions from Beijing's actions.