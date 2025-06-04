What's the story

India's services sector activity has witnessed a significant upswing, hitting a three-month high of 58.8 in May.

The figure, released by a private survey on June 4, is an improvement over April's reading of 58.7.

The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) has now remained above the 58 mark for four consecutive months, indicating robust growth in this key economic segment.

It has been above the 50-mark, which separates growth from contraction, for nearly four years.