Summarize Simplifying... In short India's wholesale inflation has reached a four-month high due to rising food prices, with consumer inflation also hitting a 14-month peak at 6.2%.

This surge, largely driven by skyrocketing vegetable prices, has exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit, making interest rate cuts unlikely in the near future.

Despite the current rate remaining steady, experts suggest a potential cut could occur in February.

Tomato prices have inflated by a staggering 161%

India's wholesale inflation hits 4-month high on rising food prices

By Mudit Dube 12:49 pm Nov 14, 202412:49 pm

What's the story India's wholesale inflation rose to a four-month high of 2.4% in October, significantly up from last month's 1.84%. The surge was mainly driven by a sharp rise in food prices, with vegetable costs alone rising over 60% in the same period. The data also showed that tomato prices inflated by a staggering 161%, while potatoes, onions, and garlic saw inflation rates above 50%.

Inflation impact

Consumer inflation breaches RBI's tolerance band

Earlier this week, consumer inflation also hit a 14-month high at 6.2%, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance threshold of 2-6%. This development has pretty much ruled out any interest rate cuts in the upcoming December meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee. Food inflation has also spiked, hitting a 15-month high on the back of skyrocketing vegetable prices. Inflation in the food basket hit 10.87% in October, up from 9.24% in September and much higher than last year's 6.61%.

Rate forecast

RBI maintains policy rate, experts anticipate future easing

The RBI has kept its policy rate unchanged at 6.5% for the 10th time in a row in its October meeting. However, experts believe that there could be a possible rate cut in the February meeting. Upasana Bharadwaj, Chief Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, blamed the unexpectedly high CPI inflation mainly on skyrocketing vegetable prices and a sharp surge in core inflation.