'H1-B...complete fraud': Musician questions why Indians are employed at airports
A musician and builder, Sean Carpenter, has sparked controversy with his comments about Indians working at Washington DC airport.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Carpenter questioned the need for Indian workers at airport gates and called the H1-B visa program "a complete fraud."
"Sitting in the DC airport, listening to three gate agents speaking Hindi behind me. Tell me why we need Indians to work the gates at airports again?" he wrote.
Controversial remarks
Carpenter's post and its aftermath
Also calling them parasites, he wrote, "All you parasites: Why not just make India great again? Or do you need the British back to do that?"
Carpenter's post quickly went viral, garnering over 11,000 views. However, it also drew widespread criticism from Indian netizens who slammed his comments as racist.
In response to the backlash, Carpenter asked why Indians didn't focus on improving their own country instead of relying on others.
Sitting in the DC airport, listening to three gate agents speaking Hindi behind me.— Sean Carpenter (@TheUltimateSean) May 17, 2025
Tell me why we need Indians to work the gates at airports again?
H1B is a complete fraud.
Visa controversy
Carpenter's defense and ongoing H-1B visa debate
Defending his stance against accusations of racism, Carpenter said he didn't care about what others thought.
He argued that it wasn't racist to expect airport gate agents to speak English clearly or prioritize American workers for jobs.
The incident comes amid a heated debate over H-1B visas in the US.
After Donald Trump was re-elected president, many of his supporters claimed that these visas took American jobs. Others argue that the US needs these professionals, particularly in areas like technology.
Presidential perspective
Trump's stance on H-1B visa program
In January, Trump took a nuanced approach to the H-1B visa program, emphasizing the need for skilled workers in America.
He said he liked both sides of the argument and acknowledged his own use of the program.
"H-1B, I know the program very well. I use the program. Maitre d,' wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters—you've got to get the best people," he had said.