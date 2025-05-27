2-year-old UK boy become youngest-ever Mensa member: What is it?
What's the story
Joseph Harris-Birtill from the UK has become the youngest member of Mensa, the prestigious society for individuals with high IQs (starts at a score of 132).
He was just two years and 182 days old when he achieved this milestone.
The previous record holder was Isla McNabb from Kentucky, who became a member at two years and 195 days in 2023.
Achievements
Joseph's early milestones
Joseph's mother Rose told Guinness World Records that she hopes this achievement will give him a sense of pride when he's older. She also emphasized that "the credit is all his!"
Although his exact IQ score wasn't disclosed, Harris-Birtill's intellectual capabilities are evident from his early milestones.
He rolled over at five weeks, spoke his first word at seven months and read a book aloud at one 3/4 years.
Profile
A look at his family
By two 1/4 years old, he was reading fluently for 10 minutes at a time and could count to 10 in five languages.
His parents, both academics, realized Joseph needed more than a conventional childhood environment.
Rose is an Honorary Senior Lecturer at the University of London and David is a Senior Lecturer at the University of St Andrews.
They approached Mensa for support after confirming their son's extraordinary gifts through his advanced reading skills.
Interests
Joseph's diverse interests and supportive family
Harris-Birtill is now learning Morse code, knows the Greek alphabet, and has shown interest in the periodic table.
He also plays piano, solves math problems, cooks, flies paper airplanes and plays with toys.
His mother said he loves challenges and enjoys complexity while learning chess or new words.
Rose also added that "he is very kind and loving, confident and curious, and incredibly determined."
Community
Mensa provides community for gifted children
Mensa has been an important resource for Joseph, providing intellectual stimulation and a sense of community with other gifted children.
His membership is not just a source of pride for his family but also a unique opportunity for him to be around peers who share his intellectual curiosity and drive.
Rose noted that "it's a common misconception that everything is super easy for gifted children."