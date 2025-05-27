What's the story

Nepali Sherpa guide Kami Rita has achieved a historic feat by summiting Mount Everest for the 31st time, breaking his own record for the most climbs.

The 55-year-old reached the world's highest peak at 8,849 meters (29,032 feet) while leading a team of Indian army officers on Tuesday.

He took the traditional southeast ridge route to reach the summit.

Pasang Phurba, director of Seven Summit Treks, where Kami Rita works, confirmed that he is now descending to lower camps.