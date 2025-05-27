Sherpa sets record with 31st climb to Mount Everest
What's the story
Nepali Sherpa guide Kami Rita has achieved a historic feat by summiting Mount Everest for the 31st time, breaking his own record for the most climbs.
The 55-year-old reached the world's highest peak at 8,849 meters (29,032 feet) while leading a team of Indian army officers on Tuesday.
He took the traditional southeast ridge route to reach the summit.
Pasang Phurba, director of Seven Summit Treks, where Kami Rita works, confirmed that he is now descending to lower camps.
Record holder
Kami Rita's record-breaking Everest climbs
Rita first summited Everest in 1994 and has climbed it almost every year since, except for three years when the mountain was closed.
His closest competitor is fellow Nepali Sherpa Pasang Dawa, who has summited the peak 29 times.
British guide Kenton Cool holds the non-Sherpa record with 19 successful ascents of Everest.
American climbers Dave Hahn and Garrett Madison have each summited 15 times.
Climbing season
Everest climbing season and its challenges
This year's Everest climbing season has been busy, with authorities issuing 468 permits between March and May.
Over 300 climbers and Sherpas have reached the summit so far.
However, the season has not been without its challenges—two climbers have died on the mountain this month, with unconfirmed reports of other fatalities.
The increasing number of summits has raised concerns over overcrowding and its environmental impact on the fragile ecosystem of Mount Everest.
Economic reliance
Nepal's economy and Everest's impact
Last year, authorities implemented a rule requiring climbers to clean up their own feces and return it to base camp for disposal.
Nepal, one of the world's poorest countries, relies heavily on climbing and trekking tourism for foreign exchange.
The income from guiding foreign climbers to Everest is vital for many Sherpa families.