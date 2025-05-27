Japan introduces rules to ban outlandish baby names like 'Pikachu'
What's the story
Japan has introduced new rules to regulate the pronunciation of kanji (Chinese-based characters in written Japanese) in baby names.
The move aims to curb the trend of "kirakira" (shiny or glittery) names, which have become popular among parents looking for unique and creative options.
The changes were made to the family registry act, requiring parents to inform local authorities about their children's phonetic readings.
The regulation will come into force this week.
Standardization effort
New rules aim to standardize kanji pronunciation
The Japanese government hopes to end the confusion caused by unusual names in hospitals, public services, and, in some cases, classrooms, inviting derision from classmates.
The revised law doesn't ban kanji but will only allow phonetic readings of kanji characters that are considered "generally accepted."
This is seen as an effort to streamline administrative processes and curb the use of unconventional names that have become increasingly popular since the 1990s.
Name controversy
Parents defend unique name choices amid criticism
The debate over kirakira names has been fueled by parents naming their children after famous characters or brands.
Some controversial names include Pikachu, Naiki (Nike), Daiya (Diamond), Pu (Winnie-the-Pooh), and Kitty Chan.
One such example is Seiko Hashimoto, a former Olympic athlete and Tokyo 2020 organizing committee chair, who named her sons Girishia (Greece) and Torino (Turin) after the host cities of their birth Olympics.
Justification requirement
New rules require parents to justify unconventional name choices
Under the new rules, parents who choose unconventional pronunciations will have to explain their choice in writing.
If necessary, they may also be asked to provide an acceptable alternative.
While reports suggest only the most extreme cases will be rejected, this phonetic requirement is a rare change to Japan's family register system, or koseki.
In western culture too, celebrity baby names have raised eyebrows. For example, Apple (Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter), X Æ A-12 (Elon Musk), and North West (Kim Kardashian-Ye).