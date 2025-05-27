What's the story

Japan has introduced new rules to regulate the pronunciation of kanji (Chinese-based characters in written Japanese) in baby names.

The move aims to curb the trend of "kirakira" (shiny or glittery) names, which have become popular among parents looking for unique and creative options.

The changes were made to the family registry act, requiring parents to inform local authorities about their children's phonetic readings.

The regulation will come into force this week.