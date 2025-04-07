What's the story

Japan, where rice is not just a staple food but also a cultural symbol, has decided to tap into its strategic rice reserves. The move is aimed at reducing the burden of rising prices on its people.

In February, the government announced it would auction 210,000 tons of rice from its contingency stockpile.

The first batch from the reserve has now hit some supermarkets, including those in the southern island of Kyushu.