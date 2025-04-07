Palestinian-American teenager killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
What's the story
Israeli soldiers shot dead a 14-year-old Palestinian-American boy, Omar Muhammad Saadeh Rabee, during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, Palestinian officials said.
The incident, which happened on Sunday, also left two other teenage boys injured.
According to Turmus Ayya Mayor Lafi Shalabi, two of the boys, including Omar, were citizens of the United States of America.
The Israeli military said they opened fire after spotting three "terrorists" throwing rocks at cars on a nearby highway.
Military statement
Israeli military's account of the incident
The Israeli military said that during a counter-terrorism operation in Turmus Ayya, their soldiers identified three "terrorists" who were endangering civilian lives by throwing rocks toward the highway.
Responding to the perceived threat, they opened fire, killing one and injuring two others.
The military released a video allegedly showing one of the figures appearing to hurl an object and vowed to continue its operations in the West Bank "to protect residents in the area."
Medical report
Injured boys' condition and medical response
According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the injured boys had abdominal wounds. While one of them was severely injured, the other had minor wounds.
They were rushed to a hospital in Ramallah, said the Palestinian Authority health ministry.
This comes amid a string of controversies involving Israeli military action that have left American citizens killed or detained in the occupied Palestinian territories over the years.
Past cases
Previous incidents involving American citizens
In 2003, American activist Rachel Corrie was killed by an Israeli army bulldozer while trying to stop it from demolishing Palestinian homes in Gaza.
In spring 2022, Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead while reporting in the West Bank.
More recently, Florida-born US citizen Mohammed Khdour was killed by Israeli forces last year. He was shot in the head as he sat in his car during a study break.
Escalation
Increased violence in West Bank since Gaza war began
The West Bank has witnessed a spike in violence since the onset of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023.
According to figures released by the Palestinian health ministry, at least 918 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers during this time.
In comparison, official figures show 33 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed during raids and attacks in the same time.
The escalated violence has resulted in the displacement of about 40,000 Palestinians from their homes.