What's the story

Israeli soldiers shot dead a 14-year-old Palestinian-American boy, Omar Muhammad Saadeh Rabee, during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, Palestinian officials said.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, also left two other teenage boys injured.

According to Turmus Ayya Mayor Lafi Shalabi, two of the boys, including Omar, were citizens of the United States of America.

The Israeli military said they opened fire after spotting three "terrorists" throwing rocks at cars on a nearby highway.