Prince Harry reportedly unhappy with Meghan using kids for brand
What's the story
Prince Harry is reportedly "not overly happy" with Meghan Markle's decision to use their children to promote her lifestyle brand, As ever.
Matt Wilkinson, royal editor at The Sun, disclosed on A Right Royal Podcast that the couple don't see eye to eye on sharing photos of their kids.
In February, Princess Lilibet made her public photo debut on As ever's website.
Parenting differences
Harry prefers to keep kids out of the public eye
Wilkinson said Prince Harry would like to keep their children, Archie and Lilibet, out of the public eye.
"My understanding of this is that up to a certain stage, Harry would much rather his children were not seen," he said.
"He doesn't want them to be [photographed]," he added, fearing a crowd would try to photo his kids if they stepped outside Montecito.
Brand strategy
Markle's approach to parenting and brand promotion
Unlike her husband, Markle appears more willing to share glimpses of their children.
"Meghan grew up in California," Wilkinson pointed out, adding, "She once said she would like to have a more California-style lifestyle, take them down the beach, go out, do stuff."
He added that while Markle doesn't directly show her kids' faces, she uses them indirectly to promote her brand as a mother and "homemaker."
Brand promotion
Markle's recent social media posts featuring her children
In recent months, Markle has been posting more glimpses of Archie and Lilibet on her social media accounts to promote As ever.
In February, she shared a video of the kids making Valentine's Day desserts. The next month, she posted a photo of Lilibet and Harry relaxing on a boat.
A few weeks later, she highlighted her kids' red hair in an As ever promotional shot.