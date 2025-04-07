What's the story

Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire behind Meta, has been revealed as the buyer of a $23 million mansion in Washington, DC.

The acquisition comes as part of a growing trend among tech executives to settle in the US capital as Donald Trump's second term as president brings a raft of policy changes.

The property is conveniently located less than 15 minutes from the White House and a short walk to Vice President JD Vance's official residence at the Naval Observatory.