Mark Zuckerberg buys luxurious $23M mansion near White House
What's the story
Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire behind Meta, has been revealed as the buyer of a $23 million mansion in Washington, DC.
The acquisition comes as part of a growing trend among tech executives to settle in the US capital as Donald Trump's second term as president brings a raft of policy changes.
The property is conveniently located less than 15 minutes from the White House and a short walk to Vice President JD Vance's official residence at the Naval Observatory.
Property details
Zuckerberg's mansion ranks among DC's most expensive home sales
Finalized in March via a Delaware-based limited liability company, the acquisition now marks the third-most expensive home sale in Washington, DC's history, according to Politico.
A Meta representative confirmed the purchase to The Post: "Mark and Priscilla have purchased a home in DC, which will allow Mark to spend more time there as Meta continues the work on policy issues related to American technology leadership."
Architectural details
Designed by prominent local architect Robert M. Gurney
The 15,400-square-foot mansion was designed by local architect Robert M. Gurney and replaces a $5.15 million property that was demolished in 2013.
The new home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, two kitchens, and three fireplaces, according to development records obtained by The Post.
It also boasts extensive outdoor amenities including a basketball court and pool complex, surrounded by newly constructed walls for enhanced security.
Trend of tech figures
Aligning with a trend among tech figures
Zuckerberg's acquisition fits a pattern of tech titans moving to Washington as the industry attempts to shape Trump's administration.
Other prominent purchases include David Sacks, Trump's cryptocurrency adviser, who purchased a $10.3 million home in January;
Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bought a $23 million property in 2016; PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel bought his $13 million home in 2021; and former Google executive Eric Schmidt secured a $15 million mansion last year.
Speculation
Zuckerberg's acquisition raises speculation about his role
Zuckerberg's acquisition has sparked speculation about his possible role as a tech confidant to Trump.
This comes as Meta faces an antitrust trial in April and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) considers breaking up its WhatsApp and Instagram holdings.
A settlement with the administration could stave off these risks.