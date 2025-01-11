What's the story

Several influential tech industry leaders, including OpenAI's Sam Altman, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, have confirmed their attendance at Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.

The move marks the tech sector's efforts to strengthen its relationship with the US President-elect.

Trump's return to the White House has brought new uncertainties for the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence (AI) market and the broader tech industry.