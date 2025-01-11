Tech leaders to attend Trump's inauguration amid AI market uncertainties
What's the story
Several influential tech industry leaders, including OpenAI's Sam Altman, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, have confirmed their attendance at Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.
The move marks the tech sector's efforts to strengthen its relationship with the US President-elect.
Trump's return to the White House has brought new uncertainties for the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence (AI) market and the broader tech industry.
Inauguration participation
OpenAI and Meta CEOs confirm attendance
Altman has confirmed his plans to attend the swearing-in ceremony on January 20, a company spokesperson said.
Zuckerberg is also expected at the event. However, a spokesperson for Meta declined to comment on the matter.
These confirmations highlight the tech industry's desire to engage with the incoming administration in an unpredictable political landscape.
Tech presence
Uber and Coinbase CEOs to join inauguration festivities
Khosrowshahi will join some of the surrounding festivities, the company confirmed.
Uber will also co-host an inauguration party in Washington with Elon Musk's X and The Free Press.
Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase Global Inc, was also invited to events around the inauguration including a presidential dinner.
Financial support
Tech giants pledge donations
In the past few weeks, both Meta and Amazon have promised to donate $1 million each to Trump's inauguration fund.
The financial support is viewed as an effort by the tech giants to build a positive rapport with the incoming administration.
Altman has also personally donated $1 million to the fund, after previously supporting President Joe Biden's 2024 re-election campaign.
CEO's stance
Altman expresses support for Trump's term
In a recent interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Altman had expressed his support for the incoming president.
He had said, "I think AGI will probably get developed during this president's term, and getting that right seems really important."
He had further added that supporting the inauguration is not a big decision but emphasized wishing for the president's success.
Lobbying efforts
OpenAI strengthens presence in Trump's administration
Along with Altman, OpenAI President Greg Brockman and Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil are also expected to attend the inauguration.
The company has also hired a lobbying firm led by Jeff Miller, a prominent member of Trump's circle.
These maneuvers suggest OpenAI's strategic attempts to bolster its presence and influence in the incoming administration.