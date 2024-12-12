Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced a global outage, disrupting businesses and users who rely on the AI tool.

The company confirmed the issue and is working on a fix, but their API services are still not fully restored.

This incident underscores the growing dependence on AI tools like ChatGPT for both professional and personal use.

The outage has also impacted OpenAI's API and Sora

ChatGPT down for users globally, following outage across Meta's services

By Akash Pandey 10:09 am Dec 12, 202410:09 am

What's the story A major outage disrupted ChatGPT, sparking widespread frustration among millions of users globally. OpenAI's popular AI chatbot went offline due to technical issues, compounding frustration after yesterday's Meta service disruptions across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp right before midnight. Starting just before 7:00pm ET (5:30am IST), the outage also impacted OpenAI's API and Sora, leaving users struggling for access.

Company statement

OpenAI addressed the issue on X

OpenAI addressed the issue on X, confirming they had identified the problem and were deploying a fix. At 5:45am IST, the company stated, "We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry, and we'll keep you updated." While ChatGPT appears to be back online, OpenAI's API services have yet to return to normal.

Twitter Post

Take a look at company's post

Scenario

Tech blackout highlights the growing reliance on AI

The outage has disrupted businesses dependent on OpenAI's API, leaving many scrambling to maintain operations. Frustrated users flooded social media, reporting sluggish logins and degraded performance. Downdetector, a platform monitoring service disruptions through user reports, noted a sharp rise in complaints about ChatGPT being offline. The incident highlights the widespread reliance on OpenAI's tools for both professional and personal use.

API resolution

API service expected to be up soon

OpenAI hasn't provided exact timeline for restoring its API services. An OpenAI engineer addressed the issue on X, stating, "We have reports of API calls returning errors and login issues on platform.openai.com and ChatGPT." "The issue has been identified, and we're rolling out a remediation. We are working as fast as we can to return service to normal and apologize for the downtime."