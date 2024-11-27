Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft has clarified that its "optional connected experiences" feature in Office apps, which allows users to access online information, is not used for AI training.

This comes after concerns were raised about tech companies using personal data for AI training without explicit consent, similar to a misunderstanding Adobe faced earlier this year.

Microsoft insists that its privacy settings are designed for functionality, not AI training.

Are Office docs being used to train AI? Microsoft responds

By Akash Pandey 06:50 pm Nov 27, 202406:50 pm

What's the story Microsoft has denied allegations that it uses customer data from its Microsoft 365 apps to train artificial intelligence (AI) models. The tech giant's denial comes after online reports indicated that Word and Excel users had to opt out if they didn't want their data used for this purpose. The controversy originated from a privacy setting in Microsoft Office regarding "optional connected experiences."

The "optional connected experiences" feature in Microsoft Office, which is enabled by default, lets users "search for online pictures" or "find information available online." However, the company's disclosure doesn't clearly mention that this feature is not related to AI training. A Microsoft learning document dated October 21 also added to the confusion by outlining various connected experiences in Office that "analyze your content," without specifically ruling out AI training.

Microsoft clarifies use of customer data in 365 apps

"In the M365 apps, we do not use customer data to train LLMs," the Microsoft 365 X account said, responding to these claims. "This setting only enables features requiring internet access like co-authoring a document." Microsoft's communications head Frank Shaw also chimed in on Bluesky to refute these allegations. The company reiterated that its privacy settings are for functionality, not for AI training.

Adobe faced a similar backlash earlier this year

Earlier this year, Adobe also faced a similar backlash when its user terms were misinterpreted to mean that the company was using user-generated content to train generative AI. In response, Adobe quickly updated its terms of service language to clarify this misunderstanding. These incidents highlight growing public concern about tech companies using personal data for AI training without explicit consent.