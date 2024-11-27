Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has patented a new AI security camera that uses facial recognition and 'bodyprint' technology to identify people based on physical characteristics like torso images or clothing.

The system captures and analyzes images using deep learning models for improved accuracy.

Once a match is found, users are alerted and can view a live feed on their Apple devices.

Apple patents AI security camera with 'bodyprint' recognition

By Akash Pandey 06:35 pm Nov 27, 202406:35 pm

What's the story Apple has been granted a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a one-of-a-kind security camera technology. The patent reveals Apple's security camera tech can identify a person even when their face isn't visible to the camera. The tech might be part of Apple's larger plan to enter the smart home space, starting with a wall-mounted tablet.

Apple's security camera technology: A closer look

The patent details a security camera system that uses facial recognition and "bodyprint" technology. This innovative approach would allow the system to identify physical characteristics of a person (such as torso images or clothing), in tandem with the Face ID. To learn the physical characteristics of different people, the security camera system would have to capture and temporarily store images. The patent document also reveals that these images will be analyzed with deep learning models to improve identification accuracy.

Data to be made accessible on Apple ecosystem devices

Once the system identifies a potential match, it will alert the user inside the house, according to the patent details. Users will be able to access these details and see a live feed of the security camera on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. This patent arrives soon after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple is exploring the development of a privacy-focused home camera and other smart home devices.