Apple's new feature will display your iPhone's estimated charging time
Apple is said to be working on a new feature for its iPhones, called "BatteryIntelligence." The tool, unearthed in the second beta of iOS 18.2 by 9to5Mac, would tell users an estimated time required to charge their devices. The "BatteryIntelligence" capability is still in the works and may not be available immediately. Users might have to wait for the official release of iOS 18.2.
New feature to match Android capabilities
The introduction of "BatteryIntelligence" feature comes as Apple attempts to match the capabilities of some Android phones. These devices already show their estimated charging time, a capability that has been useful given the range of chargers, cables, and charging protocols available in the market. However, do note that the new feature from Apple is still in its developmental stages.
Ongoing efforts to improve battery health
Apple has been steadily improving its battery health capabilities. Last year, the tech giant added an optimized charging option for iPhone 15 and newer models. The option lets users charge their batteries up to 80% to prolong their life. Apple has also offered a new way for users to check their iPhone's battery cycle count.