Apple is developing a new feature, "BatteryIntelligence", to display the estimated charging time on iPhones, similar to some Android phones.

This comes as part of Apple's ongoing efforts to enhance battery health, including an optimized charging option for newer models that charges up to 80% to extend battery life.

Users can also check their iPhone's battery cycle count. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature is currently under development

Apple's new feature will display your iPhone's estimated charging time

By Akash Pandey 09:55 am Nov 06, 202409:55 am

What's the story Apple is said to be working on a new feature for its iPhones, called "BatteryIntelligence." The tool, unearthed in the second beta of iOS 18.2 by 9to5Mac, would tell users an estimated time required to charge their devices. The "BatteryIntelligence" capability is still in the works and may not be available immediately. Users might have to wait for the official release of iOS 18.2.

Feature comparison

New feature to match Android capabilities

The introduction of "BatteryIntelligence" feature comes as Apple attempts to match the capabilities of some Android phones. These devices already show their estimated charging time, a capability that has been useful given the range of chargers, cables, and charging protocols available in the market. However, do note that the new feature from Apple is still in its developmental stages.

Battery optimization

Ongoing efforts to improve battery health

Apple has been steadily improving its battery health capabilities. Last year, the tech giant added an optimized charging option for iPhone 15 and newer models. The option lets users charge their batteries up to 80% to prolong their life. Apple has also offered a new way for users to check their iPhone's battery cycle count.