iOS 18 users getting Image Playground, ChatGPT integration in beta

By Akash Pandey 12:12 pm Oct 24, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Apple has unveiled its latest software update, iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 1, with ChatGPT integration into Apple Intelligence. The new feature is part of a broader update that also brings Genmoji, Image Playground, Visual Intelligence, and Image Wand to Apple's suite of tools. The public will get access to these features via the upcoming iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 releases but will have to wait for future updates for full access to OpenAI's platform.

User control

User consent and accessibility

To leverage the integrated capabilities of Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT, users will have to opt in either during setup or later from their device settings. Notably, you don't need a standalone ChatGPT account or app for this. However, without a premium account, the number of queries you can make will be restricted. Despite this, all users will get access to all of OpenAI's models including GPT-4.

Feature enhancement

ChatGPT's role in enhancing Siri and writing tools

The integration of ChatGPT into Apple Intelligence mainly does two things: expands Siri's knowledge base and writes text in Writing Tools. For example, some queries could trigger the new Siri to ask the user for permission to access ChatGPT. This can be especially handy for things like recipe searches or travel planning. You can even directly tell Siri to "ask ChatGPT," making it even easier.

Content creation

Compose: A new feature for content generation

Another notable aspect of ChatGPT integration is 'Compose,' which can be accessed in any app supporting the new Writing Tools feature. This revolutionary tool can be used to generate content based on a given prompt, adding to existing writing tools like Style and Summary. The integration also offers access to OpenAI's image generation capabilities, improving Apple's new Image Playground feature to create images with prompts.

Feature exploration

Exploring Apple's new features: Image Playground and Genmoji

Apple's Image Playground is trained on licensed content and publicly crawled websites. It provides two main styles - animation and illustration - deliberately avoiding photorealism to avoid any ethical or legal issues with faked photos. The Genmoji feature, released as part of the iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 developer updates, lets you create original emojis with prompts like descriptions, people recognized from your photos, and custom characters for use in Messages app as well as with Stickers and Tapbacks.

Tech rivalry

Visual Intelligence: Apple's response to Google Lens

Visual Intelligence, Apple's answer to Google Lens, is another feature introduced in the latest update. Accessible via iPhone 16's Camera Control button, the tool can scan QR codes, copy and summarize text, detect phone numbers and email addresses, and translate language. It also provides contextual information about images in front of it including restaurant reviews and store hours. Interestingly, Visual Intelligence can tap into Google's knowledge base for shopping queries and access ChatGPT for information on various subjects.