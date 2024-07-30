In short Simplifying... In short Apple's iOS 18.1 beta update brings call recording to iPhones, with a simple tap to start and an audible message for transparency.

Call recording arrives on iPhones with iOS 18.1 beta update

By Mudit Dube 12:54 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.1 beta update to developers, debuting Apple Intelligence, the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. Apple Intelligence introduces call recording and transcription, marking the first time millions of iPhone users can capture and review their conversations. The update, currently available to a limited number of users, is anticipated to revolutionize the user experience by facilitating the recording of crucial conversations during work meetings, interviews, or personal calls.

Functionality

User-friendly interface and privacy measures

To use the call recording feature, iPhone users simply need to tap the record button located in the top left corner of the screen during a call. Once activated, an audible message informs all participants that the call is being recorded, ensuring transparency and preventing potential misunderstandings. This user-friendly approach prioritizes user consent and privacy in line with Apple's commitment to these principles.

Language support

Multilingual transcription and summarization in iOS 18.1

Apple also offers real-time transcription of conversations in multiple languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, and Portuguese. This extensive language support ensures that a broad range of users worldwide can utilize this feature effectively. Additionally, it can generate a summary of key points discussed during the call, enabling users to quickly review important aspects of the conversation without having to listen to the entire recording.

App updates

Enhanced Phone app and future plans for Notes app

Alongside call recording and transcription, the Phone app is receiving several other updates. These include a new search interface for call history, an autofill feature for phone numbers, and an option to switch SIM cards seamlessly during a call. Apple also plans to extend these audio and transcription capabilities to the Notes app, allowing users to record audio and get a live transcript directly in the Notes app, starting from iPhone 12 models onwards.

Release timeline

iOS 18.1 update: Beta testing and expected release

The iOS 18.1 update, featuring the first Apple Intelligence capabilities, is currently undergoing beta testing. It is expected to be the first major update to iOS 18, potentially launching in October. To access these features, users need to join a waitlist via Settings. The wait time is currently just a few hours long for developers, but it is expected to take longer for the general public when it becomes available later this year.