iOS 18 introduces AI capabilities

Apple announces iOS 18 with enhanced customization options, improved security

By Dwaipayan Roy Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Apple has officially unveiled iOS 18, the latest version of its operating system designed specifically for iPhones. The announcement was made at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024). The new OS is set to revolutionize the mobile platform with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence. Apple CEO Tim Cook, expressed his excitement about introducing "profound new intelligence capabilities" during the event.

Customization

iOS 18 to offer enhanced customization options

Apple has highlighted the new customization features of iOS 18. The update will allow users to arrange icons on their home screens without obstructing background photos. Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, described iOS 18 as a significant release that provides more ways to personalize your iPhone, stay connected, and relive special moments. Additionally, users can now tint their app icons with a color of their choice.

Enhanced functionality

Control Center and app locking features

The Control Center in iOS 18 has been revamped to include more than just the buttons visible on the main page. Users can now swipe down to access media playback and home controls, and edit the Control Center directly from there. A new set of APIs for Control Center will enable third-party developers to create shortcuts, even on the lock screen. Furthermore, individual apps can now also be locked with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode for added security.

Communication enhancements

Messaging and Mail app improvements

The Messages app in iOS 18 has been updated to allow users to react to messages using any emoji or sticker, similar to other messaging apps. Users can also schedule messages and format text with options like underline and strikethrough. Apple has also added RCS support to iOS 18. The Mail app will now feature new categories, akin to Gmail categories, to organize promotional and transactional emails. A new digest view will compile all relevant emails received.

Other updates

Wallet, Journal, and Game Mode enhancements

The Wallet app in iOS 18 will now allow users to tap-to-cash and pay someone by holding their phones together. Event cards have been updated to provide more information about events, like a stadium map. The Journaling app, Journal, has been upgraded with insights and a new method to quickly find past entries. Game Mode, a feature that enhances device performance, has been extended to the iPhone in iOS 18.