The OS will be available for developers starting today

Apple unveils VisionOS 2 with enhanced features at WWDC 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:02 pm Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Apple has introduced an updated version of its operating system, VisionOS, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. The new iteration, named VisionOS 2, is specifically designed for the company's AR headset, the Vision Pro. The tech giant promises that VisionOS 2 will offer improved productivity and fresh immersive experiences for users. The operating system will be available for developers starting today. The public beta will be available later this month.

New facilities

VisionOS 2 introduces innovative features

VisionOS 2 incorporates innovative features such as the ability to "spatialize" photos using AI and machine learning technology. It also offers a new navigation option that allows users to switch to the home screen with a tap, or bring up the control center by flipping their hand over. The control center provides access to notifications, shortcuts, as well as more. Additionally, VisionOS 2 enhances the travel mode feature with train support.

Display enhancements

Apple promises improved display resolution for Vision Pro

Apple has announced plans to enhance the display resolution as well as sizes for the Mac virtual display feature, on the Vision Pro later this year. This feature allows Apple Vision Pro users to view content from a connected Mac in an immersive desktop view. The company aims to further improve the user experience with these display enhancements.

Developer-friendly

VisionOS 2 simplifies app development for developers

Apple has made it easier for developers to create apps with VisionOS 2. The operating system introduces new volumetric APIs that enable two apps to run simultaneously. It also includes a developer kit named TabletopKit, specifically designed for games. Moreover, VisionOS 2 offers new enterprise APIs, further expanding its functionality for developers.

Partnerships

Apple's immersive video gains new partners

In related news, Apple has revealed new partnerships for its 180-degree 8K video format, Apple Immersive Video, designed for the Vision Pro. Red Bull is collaborating with Apple to create a sports series using this format. Additionally, Apple is working on a new scripted feature for the same. These partnerships aim to further enhance the immersive video experience for Vision Pro users.