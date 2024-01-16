Apple Vision Pro may not come with this highlight feature

By Akash Pandey 01:12 pm Jan 16, 202401:12 pm

The feature was shown at WWDC 2023

Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset seems to have lost one of its pre-announced features just weeks before its release. The Open Sky Environment feature, which let users swap their ceiling view for a virtual sky, has vanished from the "Introducing Apple Vision Pro" video on YouTube and Apple's official site, as spotted by @M1Astra on X. To recall, it was one of the highlights shown at WWDC 2023.

Changes in Vision Pro webpage and video

The revised "Introducing Apple Vision Pro" video no longer displays the Open Sky Environment feature. In the original video, an individual reclines in bed with a Vision Pro, gazing upward to observe the sky. Moreover, the Vision Pro webpage has been updated, with the phrase "magically replace your ceiling with a clear, open sky" now replaced by "turn your room into a personal movie theater with the Cinema Environment."

Reason for removal remains unclear

The reason behind the latest change remains a mystery. Possibly, Apple couldn't complete the feature for the launch, or it didn't meet expectations, leading to its removal. There's a chance it may be reintroduced through a future visionOS update.

Vision Pro is launching on February 2

Apple is set to introduce the Vision Pro on February 2. Priced at $3,499, the headset's initial configuration includes 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It requires an iPhone or iPad with Face ID to determine the best fit. Additionally, people wearing glasses need to provide a valid, unexpired prescription for ZEISS optical inserts. Customers visiting Apple Stores in the US for demos will face a 25-minute sales pitch and guided tour on how to use the headset.