Apple in talks with news publishers to train its AI

1/5

Technology 3 min read

Apple in talks with news publishers to train its AI

By Akash Pandey 10:39 am Dec 23, 202310:39 am

Apple has work "going on" connected to AI, said Tim Cook last month

Apple is reportedly in talks with major news and publishing organizations, such as Condé Nast, NBC News, and IAC, to secure permission to use their content for developing generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems. According to The New York Times, the company is discussing multiyear deals worth at least $50 million (Rs. 417 crore) to license news archives. This move signifies Apple's efforts to catch up with competitors like Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, and Meta in the race to develop generative AI.

2/5

Apple lacked active participation in public AI discussions

Generative AI enables computers to create images and chat like humans by recognizing patterns in large datasets. These neural networks are built using vast collections of photos or digital text. Companies like Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, and Meta have released chatbots and other products using this technology, revolutionizing the way people work and generating billions of dollars in sales. However, Apple has been absent from the public discussion of AI, with its virtual assistant Siri remaining largely stagnant since its release.

3/5

Publishers have shown mixed responses to the proposal

While some publishers were optimistic, others contacted by Apple have expressed concerns about the proposed terms, which they find too expansive. The initial pitch covers broad licensing of publishers' archives of published content, potentially making them liable for any legal issues arising from Apple's use of their content. Additionally, Apple has been vague about how it plans to apply generative AI to the news industry, posing a potential competitive risk given its substantial audience for news on its devices.

4/5

Apple is reluctant to use internet data for AI development

Apple executives have been debating how to accumulate data needed for building generative AI products without violating privacy policies. Some rivals have faced copyright lawsuits for using written material from across the internet without permission from creators. Apple has been reluctant to take information from the internet due to its commitment to privacy. After acquiring social analytics start-up Topsy in 2013, Apple asked Topsy to stop collecting information from X (Twitter), citing a violation of its policy against collecting data.

5/5

AI partnerships with news organizations

Apple isn't the first company to consider partnering with news organizations for AI development. OpenAI has signed deals with American Journalism Project and German publisher Axel Springer to use their stories for training AI models. An OpenAI spokesman stated that the company respects "the rights of content creators and owners and believes they should benefit from AI technology," expressing optimism about finding mutually beneficial ways to work together. Likewise, Google is also working on AI-powered tools to assist journalists.