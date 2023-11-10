OpenAI rolls out custom GPTs for ChatGPT Plus subscribers

By Sanjana Shankar 09:29 am Nov 10, 202309:29 am

OpenAI plans to launch the GPT Store where users can share their GPTs with the public

OpenAI has unveiled custom GPTs for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise subscribers, providing users the ability to craft unique AI experiences suited to their specific requirements. The feature allows users to develop GPTs for a range of tasks, such as teaching, gaming, or artistic design, without any coding expertise. This breakthrough could transform how AI is employed in daily life and make AI advancements available to those without technical skills.

Users will be able to share GPTs with the public

In addition to the development of custom GPTs, OpenAI plans to launch the GPT Store, a platform where users can share their GPTs with the public. This marketplace seeks to cultivate a community of AI creators and offer developers a chance to profit from their inventive GPTs. The store will showcase a variety of categories, spotlighting GPTs that stand out in usefulness and originality.

Privacy and safety measures

Privacy and safety are key priorities for OpenAI as they roll out custom GPTs. User interactions with GPTs are kept private, and stringent policies have been established to prevent the creation and distribution of GPTs that could participate in or encourage harmful activities. Moreover, OpenAI has implemented verification procedures for GPT creators, improving the platform's security and reliability.

Business applications and integration capabilities

The launch of custom GPTs presents businesses with the opportunity to create AI tools tailored to their specific organizational needs. Early adopters are already employing them for a variety of internal functions. Developers can integrate GPTs with external data sources, and databases, manage emails, and handle e-commerce platforms, via APIs, further expanding the usefulness of these AI models.