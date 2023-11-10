Free Fire MAX codes for November 10: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:20 am Nov 10, 202309:20 am

Some codes may have server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled redeem codes for November 10, giving players the opportunity to obtain exciting rewards without spending real money or engaging in lengthy events and tasks. These 12-digit distinctive alphanumeric codes are distributed by the developers as a gesture of gratitude to the player community. The prizes can include a variety of skins, outfits, pets, diamond vouchers, and even exclusive bundles. Players can claim these rewards by entering the codes on the official redemption website.

Redeem codes have some limitations

Although there is no cap on the number of codes a player can redeem, an individual code cannot be used twice by the same player. The redeem codes have a short lifespan of 12-18 hours, encouraging players to act quickly. Moreover, some codes may be limited to specific regions, making it crucial for players to redeem as many as they can to maximize their chances of obtaining the day's top rewards.

Today's codes are listed here

The redeemable codes for November 10 are listed here. To avoid missing out on these rewards, players are advised to claim the codes as soon as possible. X99TK56XDJ4X, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, FFCMCPSBN9CU, SARG886AV5GR. FF7MUY4ME6SC, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P. 3IBBMSL7AK8G, B3G7A22TWDR7X, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, B61YCTNH4PV3. FFBCAC836MAC, FFBCLY4LNC4B, WOJJAFV3TU5E, FFBCLLP5S98AW. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, WLSGJXS5KFYR, FFPLFMSJDKEL, FFTILM659NZB. ESX24ADSM4K, 3IBBMSL7AK8G.

How to unlock rewards?

To redeem the codes, players should follow these steps: Visit the redemption website, and log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Input any of the codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. A notification will appear, indicating whether the redemption was successful or not. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be available in the mail section within 24 hours.