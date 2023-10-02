Garena Free Fire MAX codes for October 2: Redeem now

By Akash Pandey 09:24 am Oct 02, 202309:24 am

Redeemable codes are valid for a limited duration (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX recently announced the upcoming Free Fire World Series 2023, set to take place from November 10 to November 26, boasting an impressive $1 million prize pool. Alongside this thrilling news, the game has also launched a new event called the Evo Vault Luck Royale, giving players the opportunity to win weapon skins, cube fragments, and more. That said, individuals can grab in-game goodies using redeemable codes. Here's how.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

Redeemable codes help players win token crates, cube fragments, luck royale, and gold royale vouchers, among other prizes. Each code is valid only once per individual, and becomes invalid after a certain time. So, players need to act quickly and redeem the codes. Do note, that some codes may have server restrictions, meaning you might not be able to redeem them.

Here are the codes for October 2

Garena Free Fire MAX offers redeemable codes that allow players to access a variety of exciting cosmetic rewards for free. Take a look at the codes for October 2. FF11HHGCGK3B, W0JJAFV3TU5E, FF10617KGUF9, 6KWMFJVMQQYG. FFCMCPSUYUY7, MCPW3D28VZD6, EYH2W3XK8UPG, FJBHVFS4TY23. F87GYF3DGE6B, F5J6YUH76GVT.

Steps to redeem codes

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players should first visit the rewards redemption website at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using their preferred method. Next, they need to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. Once the redemption is successful, the rewards will appear in the player's mail section within 24 hours. Players can then enjoy their new rewards and enhance their gaming experience.