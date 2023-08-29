Garena Free Fire MAX's August 29 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey August 29, 2023 | 10:08 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is limited to the Android OS (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX players can elevate their gaming experience by redeeming codes for August 29, which offer exciting rewards such as weapon loot crates, diamond vouchers, and parachutes. These codes provide an opportunity to obtain free in-game items and level up your game. Hence, if you are not willing to spend resources on gaming accessories, use redeemable codes to earn freebies.

Unlock rewards using redeem codes

The redeemable codes for August 29 include: FF7MJ31CXKRG, FFPO8BS5JW2D, PJNF5CQBAJLK, F7AC2YXE6RF2. FHLOYFDHE34G, XGW4FNK7ATON, 67IBBMSL7AK8G, FEICJGW9NKYT. KEYVGQC3CT8Q, FVRTNJ45IT8U, F4BHK6LYOU9I, F767T1BE456Y. FFCMCPSJ99S3, BR43FMAPYEZZ, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ. MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU. NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH. FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E. MCPW3D28VZD6, EYH2W3XK8UPG.

Here's how to use codes

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players should visit the redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in to their game account using options like Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. After entering the redeemable code into the text box and confirming, the rewards will be displayed in the player's mail section within 24 hours, if the redemption is successful.

Ink Ring event: Spin, win, and dominate

In addition to redeeming codes, players can participate in the ongoing Ink Ring event, which started on August 26 and lasts until September 8. This event allows players to earn tokens and rewards by spending diamonds on spins. The grand prize is the Ink Stroke Bundle, and the event also features two unique gun skins that have attracted players' attention. Luck Royale can be used to win items using previously earned Universal Ring Tokens, making it even more appealing.

