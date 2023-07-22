Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 22 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey July 22, 2023 | 09:50 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿﻿ has drawn the interest of Android mobile gamers with its excellent graphics. It has bagged over 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.2/5 on the Google Play Store. Hence, as a token of appreciation and to retain the user base, the developers have introduced a rewards redemption program through which individuals can amass multiple in-game items using redeemable codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows players to unlock gaming accessories using diamonds—the in-game currency that can be obtained by shelling out a sizable sum of real money. Since investing resources isn't everyone's first preference, developers have introduced an alternative reward collection strategy, allowing gamers to earn multiple goodies. New redeemable codes are released daily for players to keep them engaged.

Each code is redeemable once per gamer

When redeeming Free Fire MAX codes, consider these pointers: Gamers can only use the official login credentials on the rewards redemption webpage to redeem the codes. The use of guest IDs is restricted. Only players on Indian servers can redeem the alphanumeric codes. The codes can only be used once per individual and must be claimed within a limited timeframe.

Check out the codes for July 22

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. July 22 are listed here. Use them to redeem rewards. F5E6YH5U6T7JUT, FNYGUJT6R56YTT, F5UHFTYHFH65TT, FT6U6TH6R8D5RS. FT78OIU89KR5YG, FT56YR5TBFTGGF, FDHYQ34TGUJYTG, FJT6U7UJR55RFH. FJKIO98ORUYR5R, FJ6R7IJUTYHHTFD, FJFT76I8KOR6YFF, F45THFTYG7JTFFH.

Here's how to redeem codes

Visit the official rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and sign in to your account. In the text box, enter a redeemable code, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok" to continue. Each successful redemption lets you collect a reward from the game's mail/notification section within 24 hours.

Some alternatives to Free Fire MAX

On the Google Play Store, you can explore several alternatives to Free Fire MAX. The long list includes Call of Duty, BGMI, New State Mobile, and more. Each game offers multiple playing modes, features, and experiences.