Free Fire MAX's June 16 codes: Unlock multiple in-game accessories

Written by Akash Pandey June 16, 2023 | 10:26 am 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX lets players unlock a range of in-game items using diamonds. However, this in-game currency can only be acquired using real money. Not every gamer is willing to shell out resources and hence, developers have introduced a rewards redemption program. Every day, new redeemable codes are released to allow individuals access to a variety of gaming goodies for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is restricted to the Android platform at the moment. Despite this, it has gained enormous popularity among players. Notably, the game accounts for more than 100 million downloads and a favorable rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store. Hence, as a gesture of appreciation, the creators distribute redeemable codes on a daily basis.

Codes should be claimed within a limited timeframe

When redeeming the Free Fire MAX codes, there are a few things to keep in mind. Each code can only be used once per account. Because the codes are case-sensitive, you must enter them correctly. The alphanumeric character set has a limited redemption period of 12-18 hours after release. Only gamers on Indian servers can redeem the codes.

Check out the codes for June 16

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. June 16, are listed here. Use them to redeem rewards. FFCMCPSJ99S3, MCPW3D28VZD6, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, XZJZE25WEFJJ V427K98RUCHZ, B3G7A22TWDR7X, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, 3IBBMSL7AK8G J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, FFCMCPSUYUY7E EYH2W3XK8UPG, UVX9PYZV54AC

Follow these steps to redeem codes

Visit the rewards redemption webpage (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your Facebook, Apple, Huawei, Twitter, Google, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Enter a redeemable code into the text field, click on "Confirm," and hit "Ok" to continue. You will be notified if the redemption is successful. The reward will be delivered to your in-app notification center within 24 hours of redemption.

Benefits of the rewards redemption program

The rewards redemption program allows players to obtain in-game accessories without spending real money. Using the unlocked rewards, you can customize your characters and weapons, and enhance your overall gameplay experience.