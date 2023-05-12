Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for May 12

Written by Akash Pandey May 12, 2023, 10:20 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX allows players to avail multiple in-game items using diamonds, the in-game currency that can be obtained by spending a significant amount of real money. However, not every gamer is willing to invest resources. Instead, a majority of individuals look for other reward-collection methods. This is where redeemable codes come into play, allowing access to a bunch of bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's visually improved battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, is currently limited to the Android OS.

It has become extremely popular, having more than 100 million downloads with a favorable rating of 4.1 on the Google Play Store.

Hence, as a token of appreciation, game developers publish redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing individuals to unlock a variety of in-game freebies.

Codes can be redeemed only once per player

Individuals should use their official login credentials to access Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page in order to redeem the codes. The site restricts the use of Guest IDs for code redemption. Furthermore, only Indian players are eligible to claim the codes. A gamer can redeem multiple codes at once. However, they can use each character set just once.

Check out the codes for May 12

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., May 12 are listed here. Utilize them to obtain rewards such as diamonds, premium bundles, weapon crates, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2

These instructions will help you redeem codes

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, head to the code redemption site at https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en. Now, access your gaming account via your registered credentials. Enter a code in the text field, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok." Each successful redemption will yield a reward that can be obtained from the game's notification panel.

