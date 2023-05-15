Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for May 15

Free Fire MAX has a download size of 630MB (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena released Free Fire MAX﻿ with graphical enhancements in September 2021. The game received a positive response from the Android community, surpassing 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Now, as a gesture of appreciation, the developers publish redeemable codes on a frequent basis, helping players to unlock a range of in-game accessories for free. Here are the codes for today (May 15).

Why does this story matter?

A battle royale game with friends is adventurous. However, Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption system makes it even more engaging. It allows individuals to earn a variety of exclusive in-game items.

Redeemable codes are helpful for those who are on the fence to spend real money on gaming incentives.

The bonuses aid gamers in improving their performance and scoreboard standings.

Each code can be redeemed just once

A player can redeem Free Fire MAX codes only if they log in to the official rewards redemption page using their registered gaming credentials. Guest IDs are not accepted for code redemption. Additionally, the 12-digit codes can be claimed only by gamers on Indian servers. Every character set is accessible once per individual. However, they should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

Codes offer free access to in-game bonuses

Gamers can unlock several Free Fire MAX rewards using the 12-digit codes. The long list of freebies includes diamonds, pets, costumes, weapons, skins, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, and more. These assist individuals in improving their performance on the battleground.

Here are the 12-digit codes for May 15

Check out the Free Fire MAX codes for May 15. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, HNC95435FAGJ, NPYFATT3HGSQ. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, B3G7A22TWDR7X, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FF7MUY4ME6SC. FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ. ZZZ76NT3PDSH.

How to redeem the codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/). Now, log in to your account using your Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK login details. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code and click 'Confirm.' Then, press 'Ok.' After each successful redemption, you can retrieve the corresponding reward from your in-game notification section.