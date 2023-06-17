Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for June 17

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for June 17

Written by Akash Pandey June 17, 2023 | 10:10 am 2 min read

The game was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has garnered the attention of mobile gamers with its improved visuals. Despite being limited to Android at the moment, it accounts for more than 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.2/5 on the Google Play Store. Therefore, as a gesture of appreciation, the creators publish redeemable codes that let players amass a range of in-game items for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows individuals to bag gaming accessories using the in-game currency, which can be obtained by shelling out a sizable sum of real money. Since investing resources isn't everyone's first preference, developers have introduced an alternative strategy to let gamers earn rewards. Each day, new redeemable codes are released for players to keep them engaged in the game.

Every code can be redeemed once per player

When redeeming Free Fire MAX codes, keep these factors in mind. Only the official rewards redemption webpage should be used to redeem the character sets. Use of guest IDs is prohibited. The 12/15-digit codes can only be used once per gamer and must be claimed within a limited time frame. Only players on Indian servers can redeem the alphanumeric codes.

Check out the codes for June 17

The Free Fire MAX codes for today are listed here. Use them to access in-game items, including premium bundles, royale vouchers, weapon crates, pets, gloo walls, diamonds, skins, and more. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, MCPW3D28VZD6, ZZZ76NT3PDSH. XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, EYH2W3XK8UPG. UVX9PYZV54AC, BR43FMAPYEZZ, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, WEYVGQC3CT8Q.

Here's how to redeem codes

Head to the official rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, sign in to your account, using your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. In the text field, enter a redeemable code and click on "Confirm," and later press "Ok." For each successful redemption, you'll be allowed to collect a reward from the game's mail/notification section within 24 hours.

Not a Free Fire MAX fan? Try these alternatives

There are several alternatives to Free Fire MAX that you can explore on the Google Play Store. The list includes Call of Duty, BGMI, Apex Legends Mobile, New State Mobile, Fortnite, and more. Each game comes with multiple playing modes.