TCL's 65-inch 4K QLED TV is 50% off on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey June 16, 2023 | 06:35 pm 2 min read

The TCL C725 boasts 93% DCI-P3 color gamut (Photo credit: TCL)

TCL is one of the most prominent players in the smart TV domain, offering a rich cinematic experience. If you're planning to get a new television, check out the C725 4K Android TV from TCL. It is currently retailing with a massive discount on Flipkart. The television boasts several picture enhancements for watching movies and shows in stunning detail. Here's more on the deal.

Everything to know about the Flipkart offer

The TCL C725 is priced at Rs. 79,990 (MRP: Rs. 1,59,990) on Flipkart. In addition, buyers can avail Rs. 4,000 off using HDFC Bank credit/debit cards. The e-commerce site is also offering up to Rs. 11,000 discount in exchange for an old device.

The television supports Dolby Vision and MEMC technology

The TCL C725 bears a sleek profile, with super thin bezels. You can magnetically affix a web camera to have video calls on the big screen using Google Duo. The television sports a 65-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) QLED screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 330-nits of brightness, up to 178-degree viewing angle, Quantum Dot technology, HDR10+, MEMC, and Dolby Vision.

It includes three HDMI ports

The TCL C725 is equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB slots, an RJ-45 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It offers hands-free Google Assistant, Google Home-enabled device connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device has 16GB of onboard storage

The TCL C725 boots Android 11 TV with TCL's Smart UI. It packs 2GB of DDR3 RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The AiPQ Engine processes content in real-time, detecting the environment and upscaling the videos. It optimizes visuals as per the content you are streaming. The television features an ONKYO sound system with 24W audio output and Dolby Atmos support.

How to get the TCL C725 with discounts?

Head to Flipkart, and search for TCL C725. Visit the product page, and click on "Buy with Exchange" if you have an old television to replace. Post-receiving the exchange value, proceed to the checkout page, and use the HDFC Bank card to avail discount.