iPhone 11 now available for just Rs. 20,300: Check deal

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 05, 2023, 02:22 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 11 comes in six colorways

Holi is just around the corner and if you are planning to gift a new smartphone to your loved ones, we have a recommendation for you. Pick up the iPhone 11. It is still a great offering with notable features and performance, years after release. And with Flipkart's Holi sale live, you can avail big discounts and exchange offers on the device.

Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the iPhone 11 bears a price tag of Rs. 43,900, but it is currently retailing at Rs. 40,999 for its 4GB/64GB model. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 700 discount using DBS Bank cards. Up to Rs. 20,000 off is also available in exchange for an eligible device. These benefits reduce the device's price to just Rs. 20,299.

iPhone 11: Let's have a quick recap

The iPhone 11 gets an aluminum-glass body, symmetrical sides, and a notch for a Face ID sensor/selfie camera. It has IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The device sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 625-nits of typical brightness, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Black, Purple, White, Green, Yellow, and PRODUCT(RED) trims.

The device offers 12MP dual rear cameras

The iPhone 11 gets a dual rear camera setup, that consists of a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. It shoots 4K videos at 60fps.

It has support for wireless charging

The iPhone 11 is backed by an A13 Bionic chip, which comes paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device ships with iOS 13 (upgradeable). Behind the hood, it has a 3,110mAh battery pack with 18W wired and Qi-based wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.

iPhone 11 is 4G-compatible: Should you still get it?

In the age of fifth-generation connectivity, iPhone 11 only has 4G up its sleeves. However, should you be concerned about it? Probably not. The 4G will be around for years to come and you can use the device for a long duration. Buying the 4G-compatible iPhone 11 in 2023 is absolutely worthwhile, especially with the discount and exchange offer which is available on Flipkart.